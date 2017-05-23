12 comments

  • James Young, 1 hour ago

    That was a bit crappy. Even scrolling slowly the content doesn't load before the screen section has gone past and the clip-art style thumbs up and cyclist don't exactly scream premium product.

    I dig the message and format of dismissing concerns but there's not really killer on the page that iPhone does differently or better than a similarly premium Android device that would make me want to switch

    4 points
    • Stuart McCoyStuart McCoy, 7 minutes ago

      Switch? Perhaps not, but I'll take the security and iOS UI over Android any day.

      1 point
      • Todd Cantley, a minute ago

        As a mac user (imac, macbook, iphone)and UI designer I find iOS's UI is horrible. But I'm stuck in this walled garden now so I have to live with it.

        0 points
  • Michael TMichael T, 1 hour ago

    Seems like they're on the defensive.

    Makes me consider Android even more.

    iPhone 8 is going to be a make-or-break for Apple. The S8 looks gorgeous, I'm considering the switch to Android.

    3 points
    • Rogin Farrer, a minute ago

      I agree. The primary argument seems to be "Don't worry, we don't have any confusing powerful features or options..."

      They're not selling anything to me, and I'm not sure who they're audience for this is. Unless you're already an iPhone user and nodding your head as you read along.

      0 points
    • Todd Cantley, 2 minutes ago

      Me too. If the next iPhone doesn't have a headphone jack, which it most likely wont there is no way I'll be buying it.

      0 points
    • Mick NMick N, 1 minute ago

      Yeah this wont be converting anyone. No one asks those questions. And cheap-looking emoji aren't helping their case either.

      0 points
  • Jacob JJacob J, 15 minutes ago

    The animation of the girl waving under the "Can I switch at an Apple Store?" section looked terrible.

    1 point
  • Charles JonesCharles Jones, 2 minutes ago

    A worthy marketing approach. But definitely not in line with their brand voice. I remember the GIFs more than I do what actually is being talked about.

    0 points
  • John PJohn P, 5 minutes ago

    Well this is weird.

    0 points
  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, a minute ago

    for comparison: https://www.android.com/switch/

    0 points
  • Robert AniteiRobert Anitei, 2 hours ago

    Looks like Apple love gradients, I've seen them in Clips App website and now on the new released Switch from Android.

    Maybe Apple is teasing the new iOS design?

    0 points