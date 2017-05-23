Apple: Switch from Android (apple.com)
2 hours ago from Robert Anitei, UI Designer @ robertanitei.com
That was a bit crappy. Even scrolling slowly the content doesn't load before the screen section has gone past and the clip-art style thumbs up and cyclist don't exactly scream premium product.
I dig the message and format of dismissing concerns but there's not really killer on the page that iPhone does differently or better than a similarly premium Android device that would make me want to switch
Switch? Perhaps not, but I'll take the security and iOS UI over Android any day.
As a mac user (imac, macbook, iphone)and UI designer I find iOS's UI is horrible. But I'm stuck in this walled garden now so I have to live with it.
Seems like they're on the defensive.
Makes me consider Android even more.
iPhone 8 is going to be a make-or-break for Apple. The S8 looks gorgeous, I'm considering the switch to Android.
I agree. The primary argument seems to be "Don't worry, we don't have any confusing powerful features or options..."
They're not selling anything to me, and I'm not sure who they're audience for this is. Unless you're already an iPhone user and nodding your head as you read along.
Me too. If the next iPhone doesn't have a headphone jack, which it most likely wont there is no way I'll be buying it.
Yeah this wont be converting anyone. No one asks those questions. And cheap-looking emoji aren't helping their case either.
The animation of the girl waving under the "Can I switch at an Apple Store?" section looked terrible.
A worthy marketing approach. But definitely not in line with their brand voice. I remember the GIFs more than I do what actually is being talked about.
Well this is weird.
for comparison: https://www.android.com/switch/
Looks like Apple love gradients, I've seen them in Clips App website and now on the new released Switch from Android.
Maybe Apple is teasing the new iOS design?
