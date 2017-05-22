1112 How Braintree cut time spent on design critiques by 50% (blog.figma.com)1 hour ago from Carmel DeAmicis, Editor, Figma Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now