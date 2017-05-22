Intro to Icons - Learn the fundamentals of icon design (introtoicons.com)
20 hours ago from Jonathan Suh, Designer at Planning Center
This is great. Been fan of Matt's work for a while now.
This is exactly the kind of course I'd be willing to pay for.
Thanks Raffaello! I'd love to make an extended premium version. If there are things you'd like to see expanded on, definitely let me know!
Thanks for creating this, Matt! As it is free, I am thinking where's the catch :-D Is there paid course extension coming?
"Intro to icons" or "introduction to icons" would be easier to find later by anyone. Thanks for sharing.
Fun and honest course. I really enjoyed it a lot! I'll be waiting for a more "deep" version of this course.
Thanks Hanu! Would love to hear what you'd like to go deeper on...
This looks great! Especially the SVG part, and that leads to my question / wish: Are you going to dive deeper into the best practices of animating icons? Would definitely throw some money your way if that happens down the road! :)
Thanks for posting, Jon!
