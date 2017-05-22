8 comments

  • Raffaello SanzioRaffaello Sanzio, 5 hours ago

    This is great. Been fan of Matt's work for a while now.

    This is exactly the kind of course I'd be willing to pay for.

    • Matt D. SmithMatt D. Smith, 5 hours ago

      Thanks Raffaello! I'd love to make an extended premium version. If there are things you'd like to see expanded on, definitely let me know!

  • Mike AclerMike Acler, 2 hours ago

    Thanks for creating this, Matt! As it is free, I am thinking where's the catch :-D Is there paid course extension coming?

  • Ale UrrutiaAle Urrutia, 5 minutes ago

    "Intro to icons" or "introduction to icons" would be easier to find later by anyone. Thanks for sharing.

  • Hanu ManHanu Man, 3 hours ago

    Fun and honest course. I really enjoyed it a lot! I'll be waiting for a more "deep" version of this course.

  • Antti Kareinen, 2 minutes ago

    This looks great! Especially the SVG part, and that leads to my question / wish: Are you going to dive deeper into the best practices of animating icons? Would definitely throw some money your way if that happens down the road! :)

  • Matt D. SmithMatt D. Smith, 2 hours ago

    Thanks for posting, Jon!

