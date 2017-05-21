Show DN: new gabrielecirulli.com
13 hours ago from Gabriele Cirulli, UI Designer at Impraise; Creator of 2048
Hey! After a long time working on it, I've finally published a new version of my website. I missed the May 1 reboot (shame on me!) but I'd still love to hear your thoughts!
I designed and built this entirely based on an idea I had when I was wondering what'd make for an interesting layout you don't see often.
Building this was much more challenging than expected and required a lot of iteration and optimization (you'd be surprised by how hard it was to make everything move at 60fps).
I'd love to hear what you think! View the site here.
