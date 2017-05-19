Multi-Swipe: New UX to act on many items (emails) really fast
4 hours ago from Philippe Lehoux, CEO
We've just released the iOS app for Missive, a collaborative email client.
We are proud of the multi-swipe feature. It lets users clean their inbox really really fast.
What do you think?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now