Finally, Photoshop is dead for web and app design (xfive.co)
8 hours ago from Lubos Kmetko, Content Producer at Xfive
This article couldn't be further from the case. If you don't use Photoshop, EVER, you're not doing your job right as a designer.
Can you please explain what is a use case of Photoshop for a web or app designer using Sketch or Adobe XD? Except editing photos.
I'm saying use the tool that gets the job done. To say Ps has no place in a web designer or product designers arsenal is just ignorant. They all get the job done. Sketch is great for rapid iteration of ideas, but I won't ever believe you can get as high fidelity of a design out of Sketch as you can in Photoshop.
So you are on a Mac? Then you probably cannot understand what these times mean to Windows UI designers and what the article is about. On Mac you have a choice - Sketch, Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator - as you said use whatever tool appropriate for the job.
On Windows, until recently you were forced to use Photoshop or Illustrator for any UI work. But it's so much easier and faster to use Adobe XD. Please allow us, Windows users, a bit of excitement.
Do you find that you favor fidelity over lightweight files and the use of symbols? If you do, you're probably in the minority here. Photoshop has its uses, but its already become obsolete for designing products. Why else would Adobe feel the need to launch Adobe XD?
By high-fidelity, I mean something that has some character and doesn't look like a carbon copy of everything else out there. Maybe google material design is partially to blame for that, maybe it's the whole "flat movement," but we all know Sketch isn't capable of creating super rich, visual heavy designs like photoshop can.
