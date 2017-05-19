Ambiance - Color Palettes You Will Love To Stare at (ambiance.somethingjustlikethis.com)
23 hours ago from Robert Anitei, UI Designer @ robertanitei.com
This is great
"Color palettes you will love to stare" Maybe it's just me, but I think you need an "at" on the end of that.
Beautifully designed, well done!
Super solid. I almost always use Coolors, this will likely replace that it looks like.
Also, if the creator sees this comment, IMO you should add more margin to these rows: http://imgur.com/dOJSjLA
Make your window bigger, the buttons are fixed to the bottom
the whole point of my comment was to indicate that there was a problem with the responsiveness - I shouldn't have to "make my window bigger" for the controls to be properly separated. I was viewing at ~1300px wide on a retina Macbook. a little less at best. we're not talking edge case here.
