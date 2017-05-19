6 comments

  • Tyler Finck, 20 minutes ago

    This is great

  • Jared ComisJared Comis, 4 hours ago

    "Color palettes you will love to stare" Maybe it's just me, but I think you need an "at" on the end of that.

  • Tom GantzerTom Gantzer, 3 minutes ago

    Beautifully designed, well done!

  • Peter Vogt, 15 hours ago

    Super solid. I almost always use Coolors, this will likely replace that it looks like.

    Also, if the creator sees this comment, IMO you should add more margin to these rows: http://imgur.com/dOJSjLA

    • Kevin Jantzer, 12 hours ago

      Make your window bigger, the buttons are fixed to the bottom

      • Peter Vogt, 2 hours ago

        the whole point of my comment was to indicate that there was a problem with the responsiveness - I shouldn't have to "make my window bigger" for the controls to be properly separated. I was viewing at ~1300px wide on a retina Macbook. a little less at best. we're not talking edge case here.

