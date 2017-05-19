Vector icon speed runs (bjango.com)
5 hours ago from Marc Edwards, Founder at Bjango
I’ve always enjoyed trying to work out the most optimal way to create certain icons. I’ve been exploring this even more over the past couple of weeks. If you have any questions, or icons you find difficult to create, please let me know.
Or, if you have some cool tricks, please share. :)
Wow, you got this down to a fine art! Really interesting to see the gifs running through the steps.
*Secretly putting Marc's Imgur profile in my bookmarklist"
Nice tricks, especially hearts! In the same spirit: https://github.com/allenwong/MakeIconsWithSketch
Really nice tipps! What did you use to create the videos? I really like those click animations.
Thanks! The screen recording was done with Screenflick, exported as ProRes 4444, imported into Photoshop using Import → Video Frames to Layers, some tweaks were made, then I exported GIFs from Photoshop.
Screenflick is great. It can export GIFs directly, if you want.
