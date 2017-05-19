7 comments

  Marc Edwards

    I’ve always enjoyed trying to work out the most optimal way to create certain icons. I’ve been exploring this even more over the past couple of weeks. If you have any questions, or icons you find difficult to create, please let me know.

    Or, if you have some cool tricks, please share. :)

    Norm Sheeran

      Wow, you got this down to a fine art! Really interesting to see the gifs running through the steps.

  Jan Semler

    *Secretly putting Marc's Imgur profile in my bookmarklist"

  Mathieu C.

    Nice tricks, especially hearts! In the same spirit: https://github.com/allenwong/MakeIconsWithSketch

  Thomas Zoechling

    Really nice tipps! What did you use to create the videos? I really like those click animations.

    Marc Edwards

      Thanks! The screen recording was done with Screenflick, exported as ProRes 4444, imported into Photoshop using Import → Video Frames to Layers, some tweaks were made, then I exported GIFs from Photoshop.

      Screenflick is great. It can export GIFs directly, if you want.

