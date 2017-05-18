3 comments

  • Nicholas BurroughsNicholas Burroughs, 6 minutes ago

    There aren’t good or bad fonts — only bad uses of fonts

    Eh, there are certainly poorly designed typefaces. Missing or poorly designed features, thrown together analphabetic symbols/glyphs, or an awful kerning table are all things that could mean there is a "bad" typeface.

    However, that might be looking too far under the hood in regards to who the article is aimed at.

    1 point
    • Jake CooperJake Cooper, 3 minutes ago

      That's certainly true -- half of Dafont.com being the operative culprit.

      For newcomers I wanted to get them thinking about how they're going to use fonts to create a "voice" rather than decisively saying "this is my font, because it looks cool." But you're right -- there definitely are poorly-designed typefaces.

      0 points
  • Jake CooperJake Cooper, 1 hour ago

    Happy to chat about the tips in the comments.

    0 points