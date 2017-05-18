10 Typography Tips Every Business Should Know (medium.com)
4 hours ago from Jake Cooper, Creative Director @ Jake Cooper Design
There aren’t good or bad fonts — only bad uses of fonts
Eh, there are certainly poorly designed typefaces. Missing or poorly designed features, thrown together analphabetic symbols/glyphs, or an awful kerning table are all things that could mean there is a "bad" typeface.
However, that might be looking too far under the hood in regards to who the article is aimed at.
That's certainly true -- half of Dafont.com being the operative culprit.
For newcomers I wanted to get them thinking about how they're going to use fonts to create a "voice" rather than decisively saying "this is my font, because it looks cool." But you're right -- there definitely are poorly-designed typefaces.
Happy to chat about the tips in the comments.
