  • Geoff YuenGeoff Yuen, 2 hours ago

    Apparently today is steal-someone-else's-website-design-day.

  • Numecca .Numecca ., 2 hours ago

    tldr: Move along; nothing to see here.

    This happened years ago with Curebit and 37Signals. Pass the popcorn: Y Combinator startup caught stealing from 37signals

    My thought five years ago was, "wow, this industry is fucking stupid."

    This happens with everything in the garment industry--EVERYTHING is a knockoff. Companies have built empires on knocking shit off. Have a little perspective.

    My answer today is the same thing. As a designer and human being, I know what it feels like to have somebody steal your shit. You probably won't be thinking about this on your death bed.

  • Chapman Bettis, 44 minutes ago

    Looks like the studio who built it, Leanometry, says they "work with clients to identify, design, develop and launch products in only 30 days... In other words, we’ll help you cut the feature fat, be lean, and launch in 1/3 the time, and the cost." I guess this is what you get when that's your agency's only differentiator is that you produce things fast.

    • Dan WilkinsonDan Wilkinson, 1 minute ago

      I was just about to comment the same quote. They should amend this to something like:

      "Give us money, and we will clone a website in 30 days!"

  • Joe BlauJoe Blau, 23 minutes ago

    The site from yesterday was a lot closer but this is still pretty bad.

  • Lee Williams, a minute ago

    If you look through their stuff, each project is simply a repackaging of the last. The marketings sites are all the same combined with the exact same dashboard. http://leanometry.com/portfolio/

