Craft Prototyping now available in Sketch (invisionapp.com)
2 hours ago from Stephen Olmstead, VP, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Hey DN friends - I’m beyond delighted to share with you that prototyping is now available in Sketch via Craft. That’s right, we’re out of beta and looking to make the design workflow simpler while saving you some time on those roundtrip, iterative prototyping cycles. :)
Some of you know this journey started out back when the small, but mighty team at Silver Flows joined our merry band here at InVision. Since that time we’ve been focused on honing the tool into its simplest, most powerful form together. Our guiding principles were to make prototyping in Sketch as easy to pick up as possible while simultaneously delivering powerful end results that can be previewed and shared in record time.
To this effect, we’ve integrated Prototyping deeply into the heart of the Craft Sync. That means that not only can you quickly link screens in Sketch (using the hotkey ‘c’) but now those screens AND hotspots sync over to InVision and allow you to generate a share link for previewing… all without leaving Sketch. Woot woot.
Huge thanks to the entire community and especially to the beta group who helped bring us to this point. We invite all of you to continue sending feedback our way as we look to enhance and build upon this newfound ability. Enjoy!
This is so exciting!
I've been using the Beta build for tonnes of user testing sessions with a client for a mobile version of an epic internal tool we've built... it's been such a delight. So excited to see this in the main build :D :D :D
Hey Stephen. Can I ask where 'Fixed Header' and 'Fixed Footer' options have gone within Sketch?
Very cool, excited to finally try this out in production! The feature set has really come a long way from the initial beta (which was already promising).
I like how it not only integrates the initial prototyping features of Silver Flows, but also shows the actual flows between screens, similar to what can be achieved with the User Flows plug-in. Not having to recreate the flows with two separate plug-ins will be a real time-saver.
This is good news. However, just having a little play and I can't see how it's possible to create Hotspot Templates? Is this something thats possible? If I have several artboards with different pages on each containing a nav, I don't really want to have to link the nav up on every single page. This was solved by Hotspot templates in Invision, is Prototype able to do something similar?
Hey Sean- if you make a connection using prototype and then copy and past that element on another board, it should maintain those links effectively allowing you to mimic the same sort of behavior as hotspot templates. Give it a go and let me know what you think. :)
I've been looking forward to this for ages. And it's very cool and all, but seemingly inherently flawed - I can't think of a way to link from an element within a symbol with out detaching it.
I could draw hotspots within my sketch files I guess, but that could get messy
Looks great! Have I understood it correctly - in order to test the prototype, I have to upload it to Invision first? I can't preview it in Sketch?
