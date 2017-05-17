CounselDrive stole Stripe's Website (counseldrive.com)
4 hours ago from Arix King, Designer at Tritan Co.
This is amazing. The elements are exactly the same.
A service for… law firm marketing. Not ironic.
Every link on the page goes to the same contact form.
This is just sad, reminds me of that "agency" that ripped metalab.co late last year.
Here's a full height screen capture of the site in case they decide to remove it.
Happen to have a link for the metalab ripoff? I sadly missed that!
This was brought to my attention by Zac Nielson on Twitter.
CounselDrive has literally stolen the Stripe website. It's not even a subtle rip because they left some Stripe favicons in the head element!
I've been doing some more research and there doesn't appear to be much of anything about this company. Their WHOis comes up private and there's no record of them on CrunchBase, AngelList or any media publications.
If I had to guess, these guys ripped the design to try and have something flashy for initial customer acquisition so that they could raise capital. That said, rip-offs like this don't deserve the benefit of the doubt.
Hopefully they take it down.
Hope they have a good lawyer, wait...
lol... even their open graph image is Stripe's...
Wow. Disgusting.
Ouch!
WOW. What a f'ing joke.
it happens.
