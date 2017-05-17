3 comments

  • Carmel DeAmicis, 4 hours ago

    This is one option we've come across. How do you think the industry should help grow the designer pipeline?

    0 points
    • Darrell Hanley, 3 hours ago

      I think the tech industry has to make itself known to design programs in the same way that the AIGA more or less owns any decent design program's students, not just to selective programs with RISD or SVA.

      There are plenty of designers, but the schools are more or less still oriented with the assumption that their graduates are going to work in an agency environment or go freelance, and most of the professional development that you would get in an average BFA program is geared towards that. It really doesn't help that AIGA, and thus the industry overall, celebrate and promote studios and printed work much to the expense of in-house roles and digital products.

      I think tech companies should get more involved with associations like the AIGA, and I think there should be a concerted effort to introduce product thinking into design programs earlier in the curriculum.

      1 point