Are hackathons the answer to the tech designer shortage? (blog.figma.com)
5 hours ago from Carmel DeAmicis, Editor, Figma
5 hours ago from Carmel DeAmicis, Editor, Figma
This is one option we've come across. How do you think the industry should help grow the designer pipeline?
I think the tech industry has to make itself known to design programs in the same way that the AIGA more or less owns any decent design program's students, not just to selective programs with RISD or SVA.
There are plenty of designers, but the schools are more or less still oriented with the assumption that their graduates are going to work in an agency environment or go freelance, and most of the professional development that you would get in an average BFA program is geared towards that. It really doesn't help that AIGA, and thus the industry overall, celebrate and promote studios and printed work much to the expense of in-house roles and digital products.
I think tech companies should get more involved with associations like the AIGA, and I think there should be a concerted effort to introduce product thinking into design programs earlier in the curriculum.
Can't agree with you more.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology. Proudly published by Andrew Wilkinson.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now