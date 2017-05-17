15 comments

  • Cory MalnarickCory Malnarick, 1 hour ago

    they hate navigating internet

    2 points
  • Andrew LeeAndrew Lee, 2 hours ago

    DEFINITELY don't try to sell them avocado toast.

    2 points
  • Jared ComisJared Comis, 1 hour ago

    Came across this recently: http://whatusersdo.com/blog/make-websites-age-friendly/

    2 points
  • Marcel van Werkhoven, 35 minutes ago

    Some things I can think of based on experience:

    • They don't know what the hamburger menu is, without putting the word 'Menu' next to it

    • They don't know what most basic modern UI icons mean

    • They will click on everything and keep clicking even if it doesn't work (for example, if you have an image of a product with a button on top and you only make the button clickable, they'll keep clicking on the image). Most of them will also click on headings to make things 'happen', also don't forget to add title tags and proper descriptions.

    • They always manage to break things by using an outdated browser or a ruined IE with MonkeySearch/ChinaVideoXL/RussiaSuperSearch Toolbars

    • The fold is pretty much alive for them, they don't scroll as much and as freely as younger people do.

    • They're not good at figuring out the important content and things you add to make the page more interesting (for example related products or an image showing a product or service in an abstract way. Say you're doing something with finance and there's a bunch of office buildings used as an illustration, why are buildings there? Is that your building? Is this for corporations only? I once got the question what the 'Chimp' had to do with 'Mail')

    • They're not aware when something goes 'wrong'. In other words, when they hit a dead end they will keep staring at a blank screen or try the same link of over and over again to get a result

    • They find filling in most online forms very complicated, especially when the validation is strict. (for example, correct formatting of zip-codes or password rules)

    • They are more likely to wait for things before they continue. For example, If you have a looping video in the header they will watch that first before they move on to the rest of the content (if they don't notice the looping right away, they'll watch it a few times because it doesn't stop). They will also read much more copy, including the convoluted SEO nonsense you added.

    • The concept of apps/devices working together is alien to them. A website is a website and an e-mail is an e-mail. Mixing and matching different mediums and actions that control or require website/app functions etc. at the same time will leave them confused.

    • Finally, they seem to think that the PC is 'smart'. Why am I seeing Africa in the country selection, doesn't this machine know I live in the US?

    1 point
  • Mike HeitzkeMike Heitzke, 6 minutes ago

    Get it in front of some people that fit your target audience and ask them. As early and as often as possible.

    1 point
    • Adam RasheedAdam Rasheed, 3 minutes ago

      Thats a great point. My grandparents are across the globe. Whats the best way to approach senior care centers about this?

      0 points
  • Nick CiliakNick Ciliak, 8 hours ago

    I'm not entirely sure why you'd consider it a different experience for baby boomers... can you elaborate on your thought process a bit more? Seems to me you should just go for the best UX regardless of who is shopping when it comes to ecom.

    0 points
    • Thomas PalumboThomas Palumbo, 20 minutes ago

      I'm not OP but I'd assume he just means there is a little less flexibility to try new things out because his target audience aren't as tech savy as younger generations.

      Obviously the goal is to make things usable for everyone but perhaps narrowing your focus on the specific demographic will help uncover design standards you should conform to.

      2 points
    • Adam RasheedAdam Rasheed, 7 hours ago

      Along with Thomas' point, as 20-somethings, we assumer that tech is as intuitive to everyone as it is to us. That's not the case. Even things like hamburger menu icons don't have a "meaning" to people outside of our age range and culture.

      1 point
      • Nick CiliakNick Ciliak, 5 hours ago

        Thanks. I agree. I think just going for the best standard UX practices will get you pretty far. If the UX is good, it will work for everyone.

        1 point
    • Todd SielingTodd Sieling, 6 hours ago

      The best UX isn't something that is universal across all audiences. The best UX has to consider the specific audience it's trying to serve, understand their needs and constraints, and design for those. In other words, we can't get to a best UX in a given situation without considering the who.

      3 points
      • Nick CiliakNick Ciliak, 6 hours ago

        Good point! I think I was oversimplifying.

        I have to wonder though what is really meant by designing for "baby boomers." Does that just mean seniors? People age 53 to 71? Or people who aren't good at browsing the Internet? Bad eyesight? Could be a combination but it's hard to generalize, which is why I think it makes more sense to pull back.

        0 points
        • Todd SielingTodd Sieling, 5 hours ago

          Age is the strongest factor going from that label, for sure, so the accessibility stuff is at the top of the list. You could also look at some broad sentiments about online shopping (trust issues, etc) and see if you need to emphasize transaction security, how returns work, etc. One thing that having a solid demographic does is help you interview audience representatives, as others have pointed out. Knowing their online shopping attitudes and experiences, as well as what they want to know about this specific product, will uncover many clues, some specific to the age group.

          2 points