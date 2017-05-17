Experimenting with a navigation-less navigation, any thoughts? (dribbble.com)
8 hours ago from Tate Chow, Designer
So you are just creating fullscreen modals? I think you will get problems down the road. The user needs to know where he is, where he could go. I was already thinking about an fluid kinda interface like that. But i came to the conclusion that in reallty ist s different. Something like this might work for easy applications. But you will get problems from the developer perspective (caching, multithreading and other complicated stuff) as well as from the IA structure for your application.
...or she :)
Is the term "user" female? Wasn't aware of that.
where he is, or where he could go
"The user needs to know where they are, where they could go."
When talking about users, assume plural and speak about them as they, not he or she, unless you are targeting a single person specifically.
Just do whatever you want, it's a comment on a dribble post.
Thanks for the thoughts! yeah the app is geared towards both male and female users, not targeted at one more than the other - and we totally agree with your conclusions about a user needing to feel oriented in the app.
from my perspective as a designer, this was an attempt to break out of a traditional tabbed navigation at the bottom of the screen, but in reality it's not too dissimilar - just rearranged, and as our developer pointed out: it is interesting to pursue new patterns in regard to navigation but they can come at a cost if the user does not have a pleasant experience using the app because they were expecting something more familiar.
Agreed with the other comments around functionality - but if we're not continuing to push the medium we're going to stagnate. Maybe not 100% in ALL cases, but there's likely a good use for this out there. Nice work.
Interesting idea, but I feel like the title is a little misleading. Just because there isn't a clearly designated "navigation" bar or menu list, doesn't mean the UI is completely navigation-less.
Ah, sorry about that, it was meant to be cheeky-humor.
