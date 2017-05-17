Quotes on Freelancing: "Getting a full-time job is like riding a bike, freelancing is like riding a unicycle"
9 hours ago from Jake Cooper, Creative Director
I've been sharing this idea for a little while now, and it's only making more sense as I dip my toes into the freelance pool. I feel like I know how to ride a bike -- how to interview for a job -- but that skill is utterly unhelpful when trying to ride a unicycle -- go out and get clients of your own / have them seek you out.
I'd love to read your favorite quotes on freelancing or owning your own business -- share in the comments!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now