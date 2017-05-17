InVision Question

10 hours ago from , UX / UI Designer

I have an InVision project I share with my client. Say I want to upload some WIP to bounce off fellow designers before showing the client. Is there a way to limit who can access one page of a project if the project is already shared with multiple people? Thanks!

  • Stephen OlmsteadStephen Olmstead, a minute ago

    Hey Katie, Stephen from InVision here, another way you could handle this is by generating a sharelink from an individual screen or set of screens. If you hover over screens in your project you'll see a circle icon that allows for individual screen selection. When you select a screen(s) a bottom bar pops up allowing you to generate a sharelink for JUST that screen(s) selected. Hope that helps!

    Here's a screenshot of the individual hover select behavior I'm describing above: https://www.dropbox.com/s/823etsyvwynglc7/Screenshot%202017-05-17%2014.26.26.png?dl=0

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 2 hours ago

    I'd recommend (if you can) just making two prototypes and labeling them as such (stakeholder review vs WIP.) You can indeed share individual screens and hide access to others with their share tool, but you'll find that unsustainable if you have a lot of back and forth with the client and want to add or remove design over time.

  • Gabriel AnghelGabriel Anghel, 1 minute ago

    If you shared the project with client directly by email, then NO, if you shared the link then you might have some options. But i would recommend to just create a new project for WIP.

  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 1 minute ago

    When you click "Share" in the modal, at the bottom, it says "Link options" I would just share it that way and password protect it.

  • Chris Daniels, 2 hours ago

    There is a link setting that says "Allow access to all screens in prototype", I think this allows you to share only one screen. I do not know of a way to permission groups of pages.

