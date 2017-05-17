InVision Question
10 hours ago from katie fricks, UX / UI Designer
I have an InVision project I share with my client. Say I want to upload some WIP to bounce off fellow designers before showing the client. Is there a way to limit who can access one page of a project if the project is already shared with multiple people? Thanks!
