Sketch is not a UX design tool (medium.com)
13 hours ago from Pauli Ojala, Founder at Neonto
Classic gatekeeping, right here.
Also, the tools he recommends are either unsupported or in deep beta. Tomorrow I'll write an edgy medium post about why those tools are out of date and we should just allow machine-learning AI to do our jobs.
FWIW, the last tool he recommends—Native Studio—appears to be put out by the company he works for. I'm not saying that it makes his point(s) less valid, but this article is at least partially a plug for a product.
Please write that post ;)
I design interfaces in Sketch - both high and low fidelity documents that are either delivered to developers or plugged into invision or marvel and prototype/tested with users, iterated upon etc etc etc.
In my opinion - that is designing a user experience.
The tools suggested here are merely alternatives that bridge the gap between myself, a designer, and a developer. They are just as much 'UX design tools' as Sketch. They do however, require my knowledge of code to be much greater than it currently is - which is why I'll stick to using Sketch. It does what I need it to do (and keeps getting better).
Blatant plug.
Yes it is
I agree completely. Sketch is still a "drawing pictures of websites/app" app that offers very little to the actual UX process (prototyping, testing on users, iterating). It's only a UX design tool if you're the sort of person that uses "UI/UX" as a phrase.
If you think Sketch isan't a UX design tool... you don't know what your doing to begin with.
