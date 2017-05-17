4 comments

  • Matthew BlodeMatthew Blode, 28 minutes ago

    Great work! This should be a built in feature on Chrome. Currently I just save to pocket and open it there when a site is unreadable.

    • Bharani MBharani M, 2 minutes ago

      Not meaning to hijack this thread (Outline is great).

      But if you find a site unreadable, you can also try my side-project Email This. EmailThis removes ads and clutter from web pages and sends you a nice email with just the main text/images. I built it as a simpler alternative to bookmarking/read-later tools.

  • Javier-Simon Cuello, 10 minutes ago

    It's a cool idea as Chrome doesn't support this natively, for some reason. I tried it and ended up removing it because of the following:

    • No customisation option (background color, text font and size)
    • Adds social clutter at the bottom (which is a bit contradictory in my opinion)
    • The "x" takes you to a blank page instead of returning to the original page

    It was also a bit slow to render the content.

    Cheers!

  • iterati iterati, 2 minutes ago

    It's like Reader View in Safari?

