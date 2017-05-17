Remember Outline, the news reader? It now has a Chrome extension. (chrome.google.com)
4 hours ago from Teri Owens, Designer, CBS
Great work! This should be a built in feature on Chrome. Currently I just save to pocket and open it there when a site is unreadable.
Not meaning to hijack this thread (Outline is great).
But if you find a site unreadable, you can also try my side-project Email This. EmailThis removes ads and clutter from web pages and sends you a nice email with just the main text/images. I built it as a simpler alternative to bookmarking/read-later tools.
It's a cool idea as Chrome doesn't support this natively, for some reason. I tried it and ended up removing it because of the following:
It was also a bit slow to render the content.
Cheers!
It's like Reader View in Safari?
