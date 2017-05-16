Code when the baby sleeps (100kfreelancing.com)
13 hours ago from Justin Jackson, Maker
13 hours ago from Justin Jackson, Maker
Key insight here:
Put yourself out there! Anytime I figured out how to do something that was a challenge, I took a moment to write a blog post about how I did it. Those did really well, because other people were searching for how to do those things. And clients were like: "Wow, this guy's always writing tutorials, he must be the guy to go to." I wasn't better than any of my peers, but sometimes being the most public about your skills can get you more work.
That's the golden truth right there!
I really loved recording this. Ryan is awesome, it's my 2nd time interviewing him (the first time was for Episode 19 of Chasing Product).
I'm happy to answer questions about this episode or anything related, if anyone has any. I'll stick around a while. :)
