Sketch 44 resizing: Is this supposed to happen?
19 hours ago from Gabe Will, Designer at 52inc
I've been using Auto Layout for a while, so I was pretty stoked to see that Sketch now enables layer pinning natively. However, here's what I'm currently encountering:
I was expecting the cards to remain fixed to the top rather than squeeze together as the artboard is shortened. Has anyone else encountered this yet? Am I setting it up incorrectly? (For the curious, here's how that card group is pinned.)
