React Course for Designers Update: The Course Page

Hey Designers,

Several weeks ago, I asked DN about a React course tailed for you and interviewed 10+ designers who have generously contributed their time. The responses blew me away.

As a quick update, I have put together a course page here: http://www.reactnativediary.com/react-course-for-designers.html. Hopefully it captures the essence of the conversations and sets out to be a solid starting point.

This course page is important because it's a seed. It highlights the common interest of the 10+ designers and hopefully yours as well. It consists of the goals and guiding principles that I'll review all the time in the process of the course creation.

I want to build a resource that brings meaningful changes to your daily work, not something that I think would be useful. With these goals in front of your eyes, I put myself in check. I'll ask myself before creating anything: is this really relevant to design? You are encouraged to question me too!

It's super important to keep the conversation going between you and me. That's why I want to make the process of creating the course as transparent as possible. I'll try to post updates every week or two no matter if things go smoothly or not.

You are witnessing the birth of a brand new course. You can be part of it as well! So, please join my journey! Upvote this post, subscribe to the updates, and tell your friends!

I really appreciate your interest!

BTW: In the spirit of transparency, I must share that I'll use the number of subscribers to gauge the potential of the idea. I'd really like to work on this full-time, but I need to be sure that my time is well spent -- I want to create enough value that you are willing to pay for.

Cheers, Linton