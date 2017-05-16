Experiment - Limited Edition Squire from Baron Fig (baronfig.com)
24 hours ago from Michael Loomes, Beard Enthusiast
Co-Founder Adam here. Michael thanks for the post! This is our second limited edition Squire pen we've released. So far the pens have been a blast to make.
Thanks for all the support and good feedback from everyone here on Designer News!
As usual, Beautiful photography on the website. Love it!
Thanks Sam!
