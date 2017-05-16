3 comments

  • Adam Kornfield, 15 hours ago

    Co-Founder Adam here. Michael thanks for the post! This is our second limited edition Squire pen we've released. So far the pens have been a blast to make.

    Thanks for all the support and good feedback from everyone here on Designer News!

    2 points
  • Sam LuSam Lu, 5 hours ago

    As usual, Beautiful photography on the website. Love it!

    1 point