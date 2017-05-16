Enhanced Bootstrap Modals - Simple, automated UI components for your web project (mdbootstrap.com)
1 day ago from Dawid Adach, WebDeveloper @ MDBootstrap.com
1 day ago from Dawid Adach, WebDeveloper @ MDBootstrap.com
Hey Designers,
Just wanted to share a project we've been working on for some time now - Enhanced Bootstrap Modals.
Looking back at classic BS modals, we've noticed that they really add little to nothing to your projects if you won't put effort to create the whole process of automation all by yourself, for every single modal on site.
The solution we present you gives you a chance to enrich your UI with Material Design elements, with easily applicable scoring and automation system (i.e. newsletter signup after viewing number of pages or cart recovery system)
Follow the link if you find this promising and let me know in case of any questions!
