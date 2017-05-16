Sketch 44 (sketchapp.com)
1 day ago from Gracjan Zlotucha, UI/UX Designer at Uproar.gg
Fine for me, just first update Craft plugin if u using it
Bro, LIFE SAVER. O.O
Someone here updated and is missing the entire 'Inspector' sidebar
There is a tiny border on the right side of the screen, click on it and then drug left.
Yup, my team and I made the update this morning and the whole inspector menu is not visible anymore... Useful.
I miss entire Inspector sidebar as well :(
Ditto. Updated craft and the inspector came back.
Have a deadline today and the inspector had disappeared , updated craft and all good Ditto you saved my life ! :)
yep, me too...
If you are using Craft plugin - inspector is not visible, you need to pull it out from the right corner of the screen. Also inspector not fit content and there is no option to make it bigger. Look at the right side of inspector: https://www.dropbox.com/s/h8r3pinmk7voqun/Screen%20Shot%202017-05-16%20at%2013.09.07.png?dl=0
Guys, how can you release the product with such bugs?
It's Craft plugin with the bugs not Sketch., JFC how can people install loads of 3rd party crap into their software and expect it to work fine every update.
Yeah, you are absolutely right, that my fault. After updating Craft everything works good
Yes, updating Craft solved the issue of the hidden Inspector panel
to be fair I think Bohemian should have versioning on their plugins so it doesn't try and load things not tested on the latest version yet.
Seen as this catches people out every time.
I think not to be honest.
maybe prompt the user, but it is quite a mess if you have to update every single plugin with every (incremental) update. even adobe / ae understood this finally.
Yea, this seems very much a Craft issue, not Sketch
Yeah it's not showing my right panel.
I can't import any screens anymore from Sketch to Principle :|
My team does not enjoy the fact that you cannot export a plot of your flow since they fixed the "bug" of overlapping artboards not exporting the overlapping content.
WTF!!
Symbol performance has completely tanked. In a large file it can take upwards of ~10s every time I change any property on a widely used symbol.
I experience this as well. Only with certain symbols, though. Editing very simple color swatches or icon symbols, which are reused in many other symbols, is very slow. Editing less frequently used symbols seems alright.
Love it! Really great update, and I'm fairly impressed with how legacy pinning/resizing migrated into the new tool. I'd say they were about 80% accurate with the functionality I was expecting.
In related news, UX Power Tools has been updated to use 100% native Sketch resizing. If you're a customer, you should have received an update in your email. If not, let me know.
I didn't receive an email because I may have unsubscribed.
Get anything this afternoon? We sent them through Gumroad, so it shouldn't matter if you unsubbed. That would've just been from the MailChimp list, but not our customer list.
Got a big document with many artboards that is very slow now. The thing is I can't go back to the previous sketch because it won't open in 43. This is a real bummer.
I learned this with the last Sketch update: never save documents in a new version until you test the app thoroughly.
Found that out the hard way now... Isn't there a way to convert the document?
contact sketch – they are able to do it on the back-end for you and email you the fixed file.
That's actually quite impressive that they're willing and able to do that.
For future reference, many of these types of things happening led me to always "save as", use version numbers, and that way I can always go back if I need to.
unfortunately, I have no help for your current situation :(, my condolences
If you use dropbox or box, just return to a previous version of your file where it's still in v43 :)
It breaks "Artboard In Artboard" export to Zeplin.
+1
It happened because they have an «Artboard» completely new render algorithm.
Major issue i've found so far is inputting data and photos using Craft, and then using the DUPLICATE function. The duplicated items won't render new content in them. They'll all just be the same as the original symbol.
No ones having issues with groups being totally messed up? I would say this update has completely slowed down my files and somehow removed tons of content from groups, but kept the groups in the layers list as empty folders. And every piece is a single object. I'm fixing all of my artboards. Excellent.
Seems like files saved on 44 can't be opened at 43. I wasn't expecting that since they just changed the file format on 43...
from Sketch Support "v44 has some new features yes that we had to put in the file format as well. For that reason v43 can't read them"
See Cory Malnarick's comment above.
It works great, few caveats:
Regarding your first point: I'm pretty sure scaling symbols was not possible before either.
This is true.
You would've thought that after all the complaints on here after every single update that people might be a bit more patient. Golden rule: if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Always worth waiting until things are ironed out.
how would we discover the problems if no one updated?
Absolutely, you have a point. But in an actual office environment we can't run the risk – possibly the case for a lot of people.
Through Beta
No more option to resize-to-fit the artboard automatically after moving elements around?
EDIT: Appears the feature is still available but the button in the inspector has been removed.
I still wish there was a way to resize artboards/containers and have objects float down (like CSS inline-block display). The current resizing functionality is great if every the layout only has to deal with scaling horizontally and not vertically.
Invision Craft plugin breaking the sketch UI inspector. Disable it from plugins manager for a while till they guys fix this update.
I cannot artboard within an artboard anymore :(
I'm not sure how much more the new resizing tool actually contributes. Am I missing something?
The new resizing tool allows you to pin objects to any side/corner rather than just the nearest one. It essentially has all the features of the AutoLayout plugin integrated.
Gotcha, thanks!
I really like it. Would be nice if Sketch could provide an easy for people to update their plugins during new releases. Something like this perhaps? https://dribbble.com/shots/3503507-Sketch-Update-Plugins-Concept
You should check out Sketch Runner. It's a plugin that does exactly this.
can't resize layers created in the previous version. http://recordit.co/jdpwAaKJlP
update: seems to be an issue with abstract files only.
They did update how pinning, etc works. So I expect that older setups may need to be reconfigured. I'm seeing a similar issue with some of our files.
No issues on first load for me.
Updating symbol is much slower in this version.
