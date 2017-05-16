Sketch 44 (sketchapp.com)

1 day ago from , UI/UX Designer at Uproar.gg

  • Suganth SSuganth S, 1 day ago

    Did anyone try it? Any big crashes or bugs?

  • Cory MalnarickCory Malnarick, 14 hours ago

    My team does not enjoy the fact that you cannot export a plot of your flow since they fixed the "bug" of overlapping artboards not exporting the overlapping content.

  • Nick Inzucchi, 12 hours ago

    Symbol performance has completely tanked. In a large file it can take upwards of ~10s every time I change any property on a widely used symbol.

    • Richard BruskowskiRichard Bruskowski, 2 minutes ago

      I experience this as well. Only with certain symbols, though. Editing very simple color swatches or icon symbols, which are reused in many other symbols, is very slow. Editing less frequently used symbols seems alright.

  • Jon MooreJon Moore, 13 hours ago

    Love it! Really great update, and I'm fairly impressed with how legacy pinning/resizing migrated into the new tool. I'd say they were about 80% accurate with the functionality I was expecting.

    In related news, UX Power Tools has been updated to use 100% native Sketch resizing. If you're a customer, you should have received an update in your email. If not, let me know.

    • Matthew BlodeMatthew Blode, 6 hours ago

      I didn't receive an email because I may have unsubscribed.

      • Jon MooreJon Moore, 1 minute ago

        Get anything this afternoon? We sent them through Gumroad, so it shouldn't matter if you unsubbed. That would've just been from the MailChimp list, but not our customer list.

  • Martijn Schoenmaker, 1 day ago

    Got a big document with many artboards that is very slow now. The thing is I can't go back to the previous sketch because it won't open in 43. This is a real bummer.

    • Joshua KaufmanJoshua Kaufman, 23 hours ago

      I learned this with the last Sketch update: never save documents in a new version until you test the app thoroughly.

    • Connor NorvellConnor Norvell, 11 minutes ago

      For future reference, many of these types of things happening led me to always "save as", use version numbers, and that way I can always go back if I need to.

      unfortunately, I have no help for your current situation :(, my condolences

    • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 15 hours ago

      If you use dropbox or box, just return to a previous version of your file where it's still in v43 :)

  • Tim HelbergTim Helberg, 1 hour ago

    It breaks "Artboard In Artboard" export to Zeplin.

  • Jason MJason M, 1 hour ago

    Major issue i've found so far is inputting data and photos using Craft, and then using the DUPLICATE function. The duplicated items won't render new content in them. They'll all just be the same as the original symbol.

  • Ryan Massad, 4 hours ago

    No ones having issues with groups being totally messed up? I would say this update has completely slowed down my files and somehow removed tons of content from groups, but kept the groups in the layers list as empty folders. And every piece is a single object. I'm fixing all of my artboards. Excellent.

  • Bruno MarinhoBruno Marinho, 12 hours ago

    Seems like files saved on 44 can't be opened at 43. I wasn't expecting that since they just changed the file format on 43...

    from Sketch Support "v44 has some new features yes that we had to put in the file format as well. For that reason v43 can't read them"

  • Diego LafuenteDiego Lafuente, 14 hours ago

    It works great, few caveats:

    1. I cannot use Edit > Scale on a symbol, básicamente, it is disabled.
    2. The symbol dropdowns shows the non retina version of the symbol, looks ugly.
    3. I have to rework many symbols to profit the new constraints tool
  • Tom WoodTom Wood, 19 hours ago

    You would've thought that after all the complaints on here after every single update that people might be a bit more patient. Golden rule: if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

    Always worth waiting until things are ironed out.

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 3 hours ago

    No more option to resize-to-fit the artboard automatically after moving elements around?

    EDIT: Appears the feature is still available but the button in the inspector has been removed.

  • James DixonJames Dixon, 3 hours ago

    I still wish there was a way to resize artboards/containers and have objects float down (like CSS inline-block display). The current resizing functionality is great if every the layout only has to deal with scaling horizontally and not vertically.

  • Satbir Arora, a minute ago

    Invision Craft plugin breaking the sketch UI inspector. Disable it from plugins manager for a while till they guys fix this update.

  • Laura SanchezLaura Sanchez, 1 minute ago

    I cannot artboard within an artboard anymore :(

  • Miraj PatelMiraj Patel, 7 hours ago

    I'm not sure how much more the new resizing tool actually contributes. Am I missing something?

    • Matt CastilloMatt Castillo, 7 hours ago

      The new resizing tool allows you to pin objects to any side/corner rather than just the nearest one. It essentially has all the features of the AutoLayout plugin integrated.

  • Svenn-Petter Mæhle, 4 hours ago

    I really like it. Would be nice if Sketch could provide an easy for people to update their plugins during new releases. Something like this perhaps? https://dribbble.com/shots/3503507-Sketch-Update-Plugins-Concept

    • Jon MooreJon Moore, a minute ago

      You should check out Sketch Runner. It's a plugin that does exactly this.

  • Alex BAlex B, 1 day ago

    can't resize layers created in the previous version. http://recordit.co/jdpwAaKJlP

    update: seems to be an issue with abstract files only.

  • Brian HintonBrian Hinton, 23 hours ago

    No issues on first load for me.

  • Jamie FangJamie Fang, 1 minute ago

    Updating symbol is much slower in this version.

