6 comments
Carmel DeAmicis, 22 hours ago
If you're curious to learn more, we spoke with the website's creator Jules Forrest and wrote a short post about the viral tweet that inspired it: https://blog.figma.com/this-website-shows-that-to-find-talented-female-designers-you-just-need-to-look-b5ce149bb693
spencer syfrig, 18 hours ago
Also check out this collaborative doc (and add recommendations) of "women who work in, through, around and for design"
Chris Kalani, 16 hours ago
This is awesome! Really well done
Megan Wilson, 1 day ago
Fantastic! Thanks for sharing this great resource.
Sacha Greif, 1 day ago
Nice. It'd be great if there was a way to follow someone directly from the site, too.
Brian Hinton, 3 hours ago
Nice directory! As feedback you might want to load a chunk initially, and then load in more as the user scrolls. Or even consider pagination? Big delay loading over a bad connection.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now