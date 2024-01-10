7

Reminder: Design Thinking Jam - Next Week!

12 hours ago from , Editor @ Make:Iterate

The Design Thinking Jam is almost here...

If you haven't secured your spot, now's the time!

Quick Recap:

In this session we’ll tackle a fun challenge and experiment with new techniques.

  • The Challenge: Pat runs a local grocery store and wants to eliminate plastic bags from his checkout experience. He needs your help to come up with ideas!
  • The Techniques: We're going to explore ideas using reverse brainstorming, then evaluate those ideas using the DVF framework.

