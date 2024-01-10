7
Reminder: Design Thinking Jam - Next Week!
12 hours ago from Jack O'Donoghue, Editor @ Make:Iterate
The Design Thinking Jam is almost here...
If you haven't secured your spot, now's the time!
Quick Recap:
In this session we’ll tackle a fun challenge and experiment with new techniques.
- The Challenge: Pat runs a local grocery store and wants to eliminate plastic bags from his checkout experience. He needs your help to come up with ideas!
- The Techniques: We're going to explore ideas using reverse brainstorming, then evaluate those ideas using the DVF framework.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now