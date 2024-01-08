1 comment

  Jack O'Donoghue

    Sharpen your Design Thinking skills with weekly creative workshops!

    We'll be tackling this challenge...

    • Pat runs a local grocery store and wants to eliminate plastic bags from his checkout experience. He needs your help to come up with ideas!

    We'll be using these techniques...

    • We're going to explore ideas using reverse brainstorming, then evaluate those ideas using the DVF framework.

    Come along and have fun experimenting with creative problem-solving techniques!

