7
[Event] Design Thinking Jam: The Green Grocer's Conundrum by Make:Iterate (eventbrite.com)
1 day ago from Jack O'Donoghue, Editor @ Make:Iterate
1 day ago from Jack O'Donoghue, Editor @ Make:Iterate
We'll be tackling this challenge...
We'll be using these techniques...
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now