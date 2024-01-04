The Influence of Colors on Psychology (hexcolor.co)
Color psychology is an intriguing, intricate field that focuses on the analysis of the profound correlations between different colors and human emotions, behavior, cognitive processes, and even decision-making abilities. This research has shown that warm shades, such as red and orange, carry the ability to generate sentiments of passion, excitement, and warmth, whereas the cooler colors like blue and green, are known to evoke feelings of tranquility, peace, and relaxation.
