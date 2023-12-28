DeftGPT | An AI writing tool that can also generate AI art (deftgpt.com)
6 hours ago from James Lin, DeftGPT
There are a lot of AI Chat GPT writing tools out there but you can consider DeftGPT for its capabilities, combining innovation and accessibility.
Why choose DeftGPT:
Simplify Content Writing: Instantly create content by asking questions and engaging with GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude from Anthropic, and more.
Chat with Any Document: You can gain instant insights from legal agreements to financial reports by just uploading your files. It supports various formats like PDF, txt, docx, doc, and eml.
Versatile Language Support: DeftGPT caters to a diverse user base with its ability to function in multiple languages. It can assist you with translations, explanations, and grammar rules. Users can engage with the extension in their language of choice, emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility on a global scale.
Google Search Integration: Enhance your search experience with intelligent integration, providing precise answers alongside Google.
Effortless Team Management: Invite unlimited members, streamline billing, and boost productivity with ease.
Creative Art Generation: DeftGPT's AI-driven art generation feature opens up new avenues for artists to unleash their creativity. By integrating sources like DALL-E and Stability.ai, it provides a unified platform for artistic exploration and expression.
Use DeftGPT Anywhere: Seamlessly integrate across platforms like Google Docs, email clients, and social media, including Gmail, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and more.
Chrome Content Creation Shortcut: Craft exceptional content effortlessly with a customized Chrome shortcut. Ideal for revising social media bios and condensing articles.
Additionally, we have just recently launched this October 2023. We have additional features in the pipeline.
James Lin, Founder of DeftGPT
