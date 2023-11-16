3
Looking for feedback - Chrome extension to discover travel destinations in your new tab ✨ (chrome.google.com)
4 hours ago from Vipul. Mishra, Maker & founder of Visual Inspector @CanvasFlip Inc
Playing with an idea to show a new travel destination everytime you open a new tab.. + Shows weather, time and other details.
Looking for feedback on: 1. Should we add more content on the page or just leave it as it is? 2. What are the better ways to show time and, property panel? 3. Anything else.
Beer's on us for every feedback we implement.. :)
