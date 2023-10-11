Finance Landing Page Design (dribbble.com)
5 hours ago from Devel jack
The graphic design is excellent; you could print and hang it on the wall!
However, when analyzing it from a user interface perspective, there are immediate issues with clickable elements. It's a bit chaotic; one moment, a button is round, black, and outlined, and the next, it's orange and textured. Dates are as prominent as the main buttons but don't seem very clickable.
The icons in the header are clearly meant to be buttons, but the Android, Apple, and Twitter icons look just like images, even though they should be buttons. This will likely confuse the user and make them think...
