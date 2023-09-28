3
Éditions Magazine: Living with Books
2 days ago from Joshua Tuscan, Partner at Collect NYC
We've recently launched Éditions Magazine, a new publication about Living with Books.
Our first season is underway, and you can sign up to the newsletter and follow along to hear from so many inspiring people about their essential art books, and for a glimpse of how they live with books in their homes, studios, offices and beyond.
Previous editions are published to our instagram so you can see the kind of content to expect each week.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now