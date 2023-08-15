19
The Best Shopify SEO Apps 2023 (linkedin.com)
1 day ago from Marco Pasha, Developer
1 day ago from Marco Pasha, Developer
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is essential in today's eCommerce landscape, and Shopify is no different. SEO tools for Shopify aim to enhance your site's visibility on search platforms like Google, leading to increased organic visitors and, in turn, more sales. From refining metadata to compressing images, these tools play a crucial role in any effective digital marketing plan.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now