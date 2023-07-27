1 comment

  • Gaddafi Rusli, 4 hours ago

    Sharing my new product called Gantung.co. It is a website that allows you to customize and personalize minimally-designed posters for your living space.

    These posters can be used to commemorate special names or dates, or simply to add a touch of your personal style to your surroundings. They also make great gifts for your family and friends!

    Fun fact #1: Gantung is a term derived from Bahasa Malaysia, which means "hanging" or "to hang stuff up." In the context of our website, it refers to hanging posters on your wall :)

    0 points