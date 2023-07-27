Gantung — Customizable minimalist posters for your space (gantung.co)
4 hours ago from Gaddafi Rusli, Designer and developer
4 hours ago from Gaddafi Rusli, Designer and developer
Sharing my new product called Gantung.co. It is a website that allows you to customize and personalize minimally-designed posters for your living space.
These posters can be used to commemorate special names or dates, or simply to add a touch of your personal style to your surroundings. They also make great gifts for your family and friends!
Fun fact #1: Gantung is a term derived from Bahasa Malaysia, which means "hanging" or "to hang stuff up." In the context of our website, it refers to hanging posters on your wall :)
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now