Managing a beta program for a pool safety product powered by AI
Judit Layana, Simple & Pretty
Beta testing is a great way to conduct user research and gather feedback on your product before launch. However collecting, analysing and actioning the data can be very time consuming and resource intensive without a clear purpose.
This is how I did it as a UX research team of one.
