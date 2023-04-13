Side project for sale! - $30,000 USD - check out Color Tools (sideprojectors.com)
5 hours ago from Airon Maynhem, Graphic Designer
5 hours ago from Airon Maynhem, Graphic Designer
250K Color Information Pages
hexcolor.co gives information about colors including color models, triadic colors, monochromatic colors and analogous colors calculated in color page.
hexcolor.co Domain Information
Hex Colors Opportunities
It has a strong fan base and high traffic. The designers love this platform. Selling membership to designers and allowing them to build/showcase their color palettes would be a great offer. We have received many requests in this way.
We didn't make any efforts on community building. Designers just find and use it often. More things can be offered to this community to engage.
There are some tools that we offer for free - they are quite premium tools and they can be included in paid plans.
There can be many other tools that designers would use. They keep asking those to us.
I like it, good project.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now