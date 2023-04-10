Revision Path Ep. 498: Breon Waters II, senior product designer at DEPT, founder of Holiday Free Of (revisionpath.com)
17 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
The past few years has been a testing ground for a lot of creatives. For Breon Waters II, he’s used this time to dive deeper into design across the digital world and the real world. And the results have been paying off!
Our conversation began with a look at his line of letterpress greeting cards, which are a fun mix of old-world printing techniques and cutting-edge technology. We also talked about his work at DEPT, and Breon shared how he came into product design throughs his earlier explorations in visual design and UI/UX. Breon has been steadily building his career brick by brick, and that’s given him a strong design foundation that will serve him well into the future!
