What do we mean by creativity? (wikiwordy.com)
8 hours ago from Online Dictionary, Wikiwordy.com
8 hours ago from Online Dictionary, Wikiwordy.com
Creativity generally refers to the ability to come up with original and valuable ideas or solutions to problems. It involves using one's imagination and thinking outside the box to generate new and innovative ideas that can be applied in various contexts, such as art, science, technology, business, and everyday life.
Creativity often involves combining existing ideas or concepts in new ways, breaking with traditional conventions, and exploring uncharted territories. It can be expressed in various forms, including visual art, music, literature, design, and scientific research.
Overall, creativity is a complex and multifaceted concept that is highly valued in many fields and is considered a critical component of innovation and progress.
What are you thinking?
Creativity can be described as the inclination to produce or identify concepts, options, or opportunities that have the potential to be valuable in resolving issues, interacting with others, and providing enjoyment for ourselves and those around us.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now