design, Design, design, Design Podcast - Brutalism. Just say no. (design.transistor.fm)
1 day ago from Jesper Bylund, Lead Designer at Volocopter
Brutalism in architecture, it's a bit rubbish. So why has it transitioned in to digital design? The answer is simple: Traditional UIs matter less.
The ‘design, Design, DESIGN, design!’ podcast is where we – designers Jesper Bylund and Jaan Orvet – poke, prod, analyse and share our opinions on design – the everyday, the mundane as well as the exceptional. We also explore how people affect, and are affected by, design.
