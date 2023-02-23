1 comment

  • Jesper Bylund, 1 day ago

    Brutalism in architecture, it's a bit rubbish. So why has it transitioned in to digital design? The answer is simple: Traditional UIs matter less.

    The ‘design, Design, DESIGN, design!’ podcast is where we – designers Jesper Bylund and Jaan Orvet – poke, prod, analyse and share our opinions on design – the everyday, the mundane as well as the exceptional. We also explore how people affect, and are affected by, design.

