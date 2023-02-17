1 comment

  • Jack O'Donoghue, 19 hours ago

    If we've worked together in the past...

    Or if you build or design digital products...

    Can I please ask a quick favour?

    I'm doing some research to help me understand how my project can help people who design and build digital products.

    Could you spare 3 to 5 minutes to fill out this quick survey?

    In return, you get an exclusive IOU for anything similar you need in the future.

    Thank you so much in advance for the support! It means everything.

    If you're feeling extra generous, please help this post reach more people by upvoting it.

    1 point