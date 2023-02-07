7
What is the Conversion Rate Formula? (dev.to)
39 minutes ago from Bettie M. Cobb, Designer
The conversion rate formula is:
Conversion rate = (Number of conversions / Total number of visitors) * 100
It expresses the percentage of visitors to a website or marketing campaign who take a desired action, such as making a purchase or filling out a form. The conversion rate helps to measure the effectiveness of a website or marketing campaign in converting visitors into customers.
