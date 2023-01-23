20
Adobe Photoshop app not working! (appnotworking.com)
11 hours ago from Emily Jane, Designer
I'm getting black screen when I open Adobe Photoshop :/ Do you have a any idea?
Same problem for me :(
In which operating system are you having the problem, it works fine for me. (Macbook Pro, Apple M1, Ventura 13.1 and Photoshop 24.1.0)
Photoshop can sometimes behave erratically. The sudden abrupt problems occurring in Photoshop are annoying as they affect your smooth workflow.
