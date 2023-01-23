4 comments

  • Emily Jane, 11 hours ago

    I'm getting black screen when I open Adobe Photoshop :/ Do you have a any idea?

    9 points
  • Airon Maynhem, 11 hours ago

    In which operating system are you having the problem, it works fine for me. (Macbook Pro, Apple M1, Ventura 13.1 and Photoshop 24.1.0)

    7 points
  • Emily Corando, 11 hours ago

    Photoshop can sometimes behave erratically. The sudden abrupt problems occurring in Photoshop are annoying as they affect your smooth workflow.

    6 points