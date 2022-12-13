8
A new way to create 3D interactions for the web (vectary.com)
10 hours ago from Mirka Biel, Online Creative at VECTARY
Hi all, very excited to launch new Interact and Animate modes in Vectary today.
Here is a tutorial to help you started: https://youtu.be/XjUPKHIYs7E
Examples of interactions and animations created by our team: Watches demo https://app.vectary.com/p/1ieaNM... Buckle demo https://www.vectary.com/p/6JUjnp... Exploded view https://www.vectary.com/p/1V1eBk... Cards https://www.vectary.com/p/49ZzKa...
Thanks for your feedback ✌️
