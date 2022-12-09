1 comment

  • Sigmund Freud, 6 hours ago

    The Stanford-Binet is the best and most popular intelligence test. It’s used by psychologists, teachers, parents, and other professionals who want to know how well someone understands or processes information. It can help identify gifted children as young as two years old. And it helps adults find out what career they might be best suited for. If you’re curious about your own intelligence level, this test will give you an accurate score that reflects both your cognitive ability and achievement levels in five different areas of intellectual functioning - fluid reasoning (Gf), knowledge (Gc), quantitative reasoning (Gr), visual-spatial processing (Gv) and working memory capacity (WMC).

