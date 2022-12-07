Videoconferencing 2.0 (sessions.us)
8 hours ago from Radu Tintescu, Co-Founder @ Flow OS
2.0 brings some great features and improvements. Easy to use, very friendly interface and an overall fantastic tool for online gatherings.
Briliant design and a clever way of doing everything you want and need mostly without cluttering your videoconference. Awesome UI/UX improvements, can't wait to try them all!
Seems pretty cool, might actually be a game-changer when it comes to video conferencing
I’m blown away by how advanced this platform is compared to other apps I’ve used until now. I’ve already tested it, and it’s amazing. I can’t wait to host my first real meeting in Sessions - and I hate meetings.
