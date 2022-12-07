4 comments

  • Lumi Nertan, 8 hours ago

    2.0 brings some great features and improvements. Easy to use, very friendly interface and an overall fantastic tool for online gatherings.

    1 point
  • Andreea Staicu, 8 hours ago

    Briliant design and a clever way of doing everything you want and need mostly without cluttering your videoconference. Awesome UI/UX improvements, can't wait to try them all!

    1 point
  • Octavian Codrea, 6 hours ago

    Seems pretty cool, might actually be a game-changer when it comes to video conferencing

    0 points
  • Adrian Steriopol, 6 hours ago

    I’m blown away by how advanced this platform is compared to other apps I’ve used until now. I’ve already tested it, and it’s amazing. I can’t wait to host my first real meeting in Sessions - and I hate meetings.

    0 points