Timesavers – free Figma resources by Ding (ding.io)
7 hours ago from Gjermund Gustavsen, Designer at Tight
As a designer that is always on the lookout for great resources, I have recently started to make some myself. They're all published under the name of our time tracking tool Ding, and gathered at ding.io/timesavers
First out is a collection of vector maps, plus a handy file for exporting iOS app icons.
Let me know if anyone finds this useful, or have requests for other resources to be made that aren't easily found elsewhere.
