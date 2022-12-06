1 comment

  • Gjermund GustavsenGjermund Gustavsen, 7 hours ago

    As a designer that is always on the lookout for great resources, I have recently started to make some myself. They're all published under the name of our time tracking tool Ding, and gathered at ding.io/timesavers

    First out is a collection of vector maps, plus a handy file for exporting iOS app icons.

    Let me know if anyone finds this useful, or have requests for other resources to be made that aren't easily found elsewhere.

