Techniques for Balancing Data and Creativity

Data remains constant despite this conflict. The market is constantly trying to strike a balance between data-driven insights and original thought. According to Olivia Kelleher, a Creative Director on the MuteSix team, "In this algorithm-run world we live in, the issue is no longer collecting data, but rather figuring out how to best interpret data to support your creative decision making."

Fortunately, there are techniques you may do to make the equilibrium feel more organic. Kelleher's strategy is to disassociate herself from any allegiance to a specific viewpoint. "You have to partially unmarry yourself from the aesthetic when looking at how to employ statistics to affect your creative process," said Kelleher. I know how painful that phase can be. But when it comes to data-driven creativity, it's crucial. Unfortunately, you've been out-dataed if your least favorite shot outperforms your best one. Creatives can still suggest unconventional concepts while emphasizing concrete results for the client by having faith in the final product in this way.

The director of partnerships at the content marketing company Influence & Co., Sara Koller, offers an alternative approach: bettering training on how to use data in various work roles. Education on how to use data to inspire creativity is more important than ever, according to Koller. She's correct, too; despite all the rhetoric about how to incorporate data into the creative process, few teams genuinely know what it entails in practice. "How can you make the most of this whether you're working across departments or in different teams to guarantee the output is done well? There may be tradeoffs, but the more you talk to each other and explain why you're saying something, the more the departments' barriers will come down, Koller said.

Finally, be sure to use what you discover from one campaign in the following one. Kelleher, a creative director, sees these lessons learned as a chance to reframe the expectations for her team moving forward. When you complete a thorough testing matrix for one brand, the lessons you gain to provide a terrific standard for future creative decisions, according to Kelleher. "I prefer to think of these lessons as a big fence to play within, where you still get to be creative but have specific guidelines to control that creative thinking," the author said.