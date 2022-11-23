3
Toukan • The first vector graphics editor built for generative design (toukan.io)
20 hours ago from Quentin Mathé, Toukan Founder
Hi, I'm Quentin, the founder of Toukan. I'm happy to share what I have been working on for the last two years on Designers News. Toukan is a Mac app, the beta is going to be available in the coming months. I'm looking for feedback, so I'd be glad to answer your questions or comments!
