How to set up Google Tag Manager on Shopify (dev.to)
4 hours ago from Tim C., CTO
This complete guide on Shopify Google Tag Manager Integration has 3 main sections, 9 steps and 24 sub-steps. I know it sounds like a lot! But I promise you that it is not exhausting. Each section is designed to teach you something important; they are interconnected. It will be too easy to follow.
A very well written article. Thank you.
Thanks :)
